An Idol Night

Fox won Tuesday night across most of the key categories with its An American Idol Christmas special and 24. Despite that success, the network still finished fourth in households and second in adults 18-49.

CBS, with Navy NCIS, The Guardian and Judging Amy was first in households and total viewers. ABC finished second in households and first in adults 18-49 with its lineup of 8 Simple Rules, I’m With Her, According to Jim, Less Than Perfect and NYPD Blue.

NBC was third in households and tied for second in adults 18-49 with Queer Eye, a Shania Twain special and Law & Order: SVU. The WB was fifth across most categories with the movie Never Been Kissed, and UPN was sixth with its Tuesday night sitcoms.

For the night, Nielsen fast affiliate total viewers averages: CBS, 11.8 million; ABC, 10.7 million; Fox, 10.4 million; NBC, 10.1 million; The WB, 3.9 million; UPN, 3.2 million. Adults 18-49: ABC, 4.1 rating/11 share; NBC and Fox, 4.0/11; CBS, 2.7/8; The WB, 1.6/4; UPN, 1.2/3.