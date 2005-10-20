Idol Mind Seeks Innovators

ABC will is set to begin casting on Nov. 14 for American Inventor, the new reality series from Simon Cowell that will award a million-dollar prize for the next great invention. ABC had previously ordered nine episodes of the show under the working title of The Million Dollar Idea.

According to the network, individuals or teams can enter with a sketch, prototype or just a concept. A group of finalists will be selected and each given $50,000 to develop their product.

The new reality series is from executive producers Simon Cowell, Nigel Hall and Cecile Frot-Coutaz of FremantleMedia North America (which produces American Idol). As with Idol, Cowell and Fremantle will reportedly get a piece of the action from the winning product or idea.

Eight casting calls are set as of now, with exact locations in each city TBD:

Los Angeles: Nov. 14

San Francisco: Nov. 17

Denver: Dec. 1

Chicago: Dec. 4

New York: Dec. 7

Washington, DC: Dec. 11

Atlanta: Dec. 14

Austin: Dec. 17