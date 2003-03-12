Idol leads Fox to ratings win

Fox won the Tuesday-night ratings battle with a two-hour edition of

American Idol: Search for a Superstar.

Across the two hours, 22 million viewers tuned in -- more than double the

nearest competitor, CBS, which aired reruns of its regular lineup of JAG,

The Guardian and Judging Amy.

Fox won households, viewers and the key demos where it scored 9s and 10s

versus 2s and 3s for the other networks.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: Fox 13.3

rating/21 share, CBS 7.5/12, ABC 5.0/8 and NBC 4.9/8.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 10.2/27, ABC 3.1/8, NBC 2.8/7 and CBS 2.5/7.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 3.2 rating/5 share

with repeats of Gilmore Girls and Smallville. UPN averaged a 2.1/3

with Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The Twilight Zone.