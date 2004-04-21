Idol: It Just Beats All
American Idol beat the five other networks combined in the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demo at 8 p.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday with a 9.7 rating/28 share compared with a 9/26 for ABC/CBS/NBC/WB/UPN, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Idol helped power the network to a runaway victory for the night in the demo (7.4/20) and households (10.3/16).
Struggling ABC actually took second in the demo in the time period with an average 2.4/7 for 8 Simple Rules and I'm With Her. CBS was third for the hour with a 2.1/6 for a repeat of Navy NCIS. The WB tied NBC for fourth with a 1.7/5, The WB for Gilmore Girls and NBC for the combined Whoopi (1.8/6) and Happy Family (1.6/4).
Fox continued the punishment at 9-10, where 24 won the time period in 18-49's with a 5.0/13. ABC (back-to-back repeats of According to Jim) and NBC (Frasier and Scrubs) tied for second in the demo with a 3.8/10.
CBS was fourth with a 2.2/6 for drama The Guardian, followed by The WB in fifth with a 1.9/5 for One Tree Hill. UPN averaged a .9/2 for repeats of Rock Me Baby and Girlfriends.
At 10-11, with Fox out of the picture (as well as The WB and UPN), NBC won the time period with a 4.9/13 for Law & Order: SVU. It was another second place for ABC with NYPD Blue (3.9/11). CBS was third with Judging Amy (2/5).
In 18-49s, the order of finish was Fox, 7.4/20; NBC, 3.5/9; ABC, 3.4/9; CBS, 2.1/6; The WB, 1.8/5; and UPN, 1.0/3.
A rating represents the percentage of all U.S. TV homes (or in the case of demos, persons) tuned to a broadcast. The share is the percentage of all the homes/persons that have the TV set on that are tuned to that broadcast.
