Idol -ing Fox motors to ratings win
Fox won the key adult demographics Wednesday night and had the most viewers
throughout the night, as well, with an American Idol: Search for a Superstar-driven lineup that
also included That 70s Show and two Bernie Mac episodes.
NBC and Fox tied for first in the household race, while NBC, with a lineup of
Dateline, The West Wing and Law & Order, was second
among adults 25 through 54 and third in adults 18 through 49 (behind both Fox
and ABC).
ABC was second in adults 18 through 49 and 19 through 34 with My Wife
& Kids, George Lopez, The Bachelor and Extreme
Makeover.
CBS was fourth across they key categories with Star Search, 60
Minutes II and 48 Hours.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: Fox and NBC
9.0 rating/14 share; ABC 7.8/12; CBS 6.4/10.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 7.1/19, ABC 5.0/13, NBC 4.2/11 and CBS 2.4/6.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 3.8/6 (household) with
Dawson's Creek and Angel, while UPN averaged a 3.4/5 with
Enterprise and The Twilight Zone.
