The Idol idyll ends

With the suspense over, American Idol seems to have lost much of its

appeal.

Monday night's American Idol in Las Vegas -- a two-hour concert

featuring the contestants and, of course, the winner of the summer phenomenon --

gave Fox only a fourth for the night in households and adults 18 through 49,

according to Nielsen Media Research overnight affiliate ratings.

CBS' lineup of season premieres -- King of Queens, Yes, Dear,

one hour of Everybody Loves Raymond and CSI: Miami -- was first

for the night in both categories. CBS was No. 1 in households in every

half-hour.

Not even a 90-minute Crossing Jordan premiere on NBC could break its

grip on the demo. CBS also won adults 18 through 49 in every period except

8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST, when NBC's Celebrity Fear Factor squeaked (not to mention

slithered and crunched) to the top.

Monday Night Football helped ABC to the No. 2 spot for the night in both

households and adults 18 through 49.

For the night in households, it was CBS 13.0 rating/20 share, ABC 9.6/15,

NBC 7.0/11 and Fox, 4.7/7. In adults 18 through 49, it was CBS 7.1/17, ABC

6.2/15, NBC 4.6/11 and Fox 3.3/8.