The Idol idyll ends
With the suspense over, American Idol seems to have lost much of its
appeal.
Monday night's American Idol in Las Vegas -- a two-hour concert
featuring the contestants and, of course, the winner of the summer phenomenon --
gave Fox only a fourth for the night in households and adults 18 through 49,
according to Nielsen Media Research overnight affiliate ratings.
CBS' lineup of season premieres -- King of Queens, Yes, Dear,
one hour of Everybody Loves Raymond and CSI: Miami -- was first
for the night in both categories. CBS was No. 1 in households in every
half-hour.
Not even a 90-minute Crossing Jordan premiere on NBC could break its
grip on the demo. CBS also won adults 18 through 49 in every period except
8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST, when NBC's Celebrity Fear Factor squeaked (not to mention
slithered and crunched) to the top.
Monday Night Football helped ABC to the No. 2 spot for the night in both
households and adults 18 through 49.
For the night in households, it was CBS 13.0 rating/20 share, ABC 9.6/15,
NBC 7.0/11 and Fox, 4.7/7. In adults 18 through 49, it was CBS 7.1/17, ABC
6.2/15, NBC 4.6/11 and Fox 3.3/8.
