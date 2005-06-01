With Idol Idle, Fox Still Wins

"Spring forward, fall back" may be the key to resetting your clocks, but "spring back" is the way to keep track of network TV once the season has ended.

With repeats blanketing the network lineups, it was a case of how low can you go, with the Tuesday night winner, still Fox even without Idol, managing a 2.9 rating/8 share average in Nielsen overnight ratings for the 18-49 demo. That compares to the 8 or 9 rating Fox won the night with when Idol was still holding court.

Ironically, the lowest rated show on any network or netlet was actually an original, The Bad Girl's Guide (to low ratings?), which could only muster a .6/2 (there is a decimal point in front of that 6) for UPN at 9:30 in its second outing.

The highest rated show was also an original, CBS news magazine, 48 Hours, at 10 p.m. with a 3.2/9. The highest-rated scripted show was a repeat of Fox's House, with a 3.2/8 at 9-10 to do the heavy lifting in stead of Idol now that the thin lady has sung.

CBS was second for the night with a 2.6/7 for repeats of NCIS and 48 Hours. ABC was third with a 2.4/7 for an all-repeat lineup, save for Blind Justice (2.3/6) at 10 p.m., which was second in the time period.

NBC was last among the Big Four with its broadcast of theatrical, Traffic, which didn't drive much traffic to the network at a 2 rating/6 share.

The WB edged out UPN, which beat of tied the Frog net in every half hour except Bad Girls, but that did badly enough to hand The WB the netlet bragging rights by a tenth of a rating point (1/3 to UPN's .9/3).