Idol, House Bring Down the House

Part one of the American Idol finale, which featured the final performances of last-two-standing Taylor Hicks and Katharine McPhee, and the season finale of doc drama House gave Fox a major win in the ratings race Tuesday night. With Idol’s 11.8 rating/33 share in the key 18-49 demo, and House’s 10.3/25, Fox swept the night with an 11.0/29. The other three of the Big Four networks scored only a combined 8/21 in the demo.

CBS earned a 3.5/9 for a night at the opry (well, actually, a night at the MGM Grand) with the Annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

ABC was next with a 2.5/7 for its poorly reviewed original movie, Stephen King’s Desperation.

NBC’s part two of its original disaster miniseries 10.5 Apocalypse was a bit of a disaster in the ratings, earning just a 2.2/6 for its two-hour run. The Peacock earned a 2.0/5 for the night.

The WB and UPN tied again, each scoring a barely there 0.7/2 for the night. UPN was all about reruns, with Next Top Model and Veronica Mars, while The WB showed a rerun of Gilmore Girls and a first-run of Pepper Dennis.