Idol hits high note for Fox
If Tuesday night's Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers are any indication, Fox and its
advertisers will be Idol worshipers once again.
The second installment of reality talent show American Idol: Search for a Superstar was as
good for Fox's ratings as some of the singers were bad.
Fox crushed the competition with the two-hour premiere (actually an hour-and-a-half of would-be idols, plus a half-hour "where are they now" special on the
former finalists).
Fox's average for the all-Idol night was a 14.0/21, compared with
second-place CBS' 9.1/14 (for JAG, The Guardian and Judging
Amy).
The tale of the tape in the key 18-through-49 demo was even more lopsided.
Fox averaged a 12.1/29, more than three times the audience for second-place
ABC (3.5/9) for its sitcom lineup plus NYPD Blue.
NBC was last in households and third in 18-through-49s with two reality
shows, Celebrity Weddings and Meet My Folks, with sitcoms
Frasier and Hidden Hills sandwiched in between.
The nightly rating/share averages for households were: Fox 14.0/21, CBS
9.1/14, ABC 6.2/9 and NBC 5.5/8.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 12.1/29, ABC 3.5/9, NBC 3.4/8 and CBS 3.1/8.
