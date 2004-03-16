Idol Hands Pitch Spoofed

The people who brought you American Idol are selling a new format to identify the world's best "fibbers."

FremantleMedia will be showing off Spoofed to international tire-kickers at the MIP-TV festival in Cannes at the end of the month. Spoofed is based on a Danish show, Bluff!, that premiered this month, and should not be confused with Liar, FremantleMedia's game show pilot for CBS in which the audience has to figure out which of several contestants is lying.

Spoofed features a dinner party of friends and family who tell increasingly wild stories about themselves--an affair with a celebrity, a religious conversion--backed up by faked evidence. At the end ot the party, the lies are revealed and the audience gets to pick the best liar.