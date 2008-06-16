Idol Gives Back to Be Recognized

The National Association of Television Program Executives will present Idol Gives Back, the television fund-raising event created by American Idol producers 19 Television and FremantleMedia North America, with the organization’s Reality Innovator Award at this year’s NATPE LATV Festival Thursday, July 31.

Nigel Lythgoe, president of 19 Television and executive producer of American Idol, will accept the award on behalf of all the show’s producers at a ceremony at The Annex in Hollywood & Highlands Entertainment Complex.

In the two seasons that 19 Television and Fremantle have produced the special, Idol Gives Back has raised millions of dollars for charities that deliver support to the underprivileged and impoverished in the United States and Africa. The program raised $76 million in 2007, and this year’s effort is expected to exceed that.

Tickets to the Reality Innovatorcocktail reception are $55 to attend only that event or $25 if purchased along with tickets to NATPE’s LATV Festival. Tickets are available online.