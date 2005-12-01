Idol Gets Dose of Fox Reality

American Idol will make its cable debut on Fox’s reality network Fox Reality channel. From Jan. 2 until Jan. 17, when the show’s fifth season debuts on Fox, Fox Reality will re-run episodes of the show's fourth season in a two-hour block at 5 p.m. Sunday through Monday. The move marks the first time Idol reruns will run on a cable network.

Season four episodes will be supplemented by interstitials containing bonus behind-the-scenes content, which Fox Reality adds to most of the shows it runs as part of its “RealityRevealed” franchise. The network, which launched in May 2005 and is currently distributed to about 18 million homes, aims to set itself apart from other cable networks that run reality repeats by beefing them up with such extra footage.

On Jan. 17, it will run a marathon of episodes 35 through the finale of season four beginning at 7 a.m. followed by an Idol-themed episode of its talk show Reality Remix, leading up to season five’s premiere on Fox. It will rerun season five’s episodes beginning in March 2006, along with interviews with voted-off contestants.

Idol is produced by FremantleMedia and 19 Entertainment.