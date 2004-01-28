Idol-Fueled Fox Wins Tuesday Night

Fox had another big night Tuesday thanks to American Idol. The network won all the key ratings measurements according to Nielsen’s fast affiliate ratings report, including viewers, households and the key adult demos. Idol pulled in 29.2 million viewers, and averaged 12’s and 13’s in the key demos.

Lead-out drama 24 failed to hold more than half of that audience, but did mange to hang on to first place in the key demos (by slim margins), while slipping to second in total viewers and households behind CBS and The Guardian.

ABC was a distant second in the demos for the night with its 8 to 10 p.m. comedy block anchored by 8 Simple Rules and midseason replacement drama Line of Fire. NBC was third in the demos with Tracy Morgan, Whoopi, Dateline and Law & Order: SVU. CBS was second in households and viewers and fourth in the demos with Navy NCIS, The Guardian and Judging Amy.

In the weblet battle, UPN came out on top across the key measurements with One on One, All of Us and America’s Next Top Model. The WB aired Gilmore Girls and One Tree Hill.

For the night, according to the Nielsen fast affiliate averages, viewers: Fox, 20.3 million; CBS, 10.5 million; ABC, 9 million; NBC, 8.1 million; UPN, 5.3 million; The WB, 4.2 million. Adults 18-49: 9.0 rating/22 share; ABC, 3.6/9; NBC, 2.9/7; CBS, 2.5/6; UPN, 2.4/6; The WB, 1.6/4.