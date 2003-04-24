Idol -fueled Fox finishes first

Fox won the key adult demos Wednesday night with That 70s Show,

American Idol: Search for a Superstar, Bernie Mac and Wanda at Large.

NBC won households and, by the slimmest of margins, total viewers with a

special, Psychic Secrets Revealed, as well as The West Wing and Law &

Order.

But NBC was third in adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 and second with

adults 25 through 54.

ABC was second among adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 with My Wife

& Kids, George Lopez, The Bachelor and Extreme

Makeover.

CBS was fourth across the key ratings categories with Star Search, 60

Minutes II and 48 Hours Investigates.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: NBC 9.2

rating/15 share, Fox 8.1/13, ABC 7.4/12 and CBS 6.5/10.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 6.5/17, ABC 4.9/13, NBC 4.5/12 and CBS 2.5/7.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network (Dawson's Creek,

Angel) and UPN (Enterprise, The Twilight Zone) tied in

household ratings with a 3.1/5.