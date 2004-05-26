Idol, Fox Dominate Tuesday
American Idol's second-to-last-show was second to none Tuesday night. Finalist Diana DeGarmo may have hit some off notes, but the show was on track, scoring a 10.3 rating/30 share with 18-49-year-old viewers in Nielsen overnight ratings, beating every other network combined, even if you counted both netlets twice.
Fox won the night easily in both 18-49s (8.2/22) and households (11.3/18), with the season finale of 24 also winning its time period handily with a 6.1/15 to ABC's second-place finish for According to Jim (4.1/10).
ABC was second for the night in 18-49s with a 3.4/9 for Extreme Bloopers, According to Jim and Super Millionaire, which broke out of something of a slump, holding its strong Jim lead-in and winning its time period with a 4.0/11.
NBC was third with a 2.9/8 for its token competition of repeats of Outrageous Gameshow Moments and Law & Order: SVU and a new Dateline. The network has already run the numbers and claimed a May victory in 18-49's, with Fox placing second.
CBS was fourth for the night with a 2.3/6 for Navy NCIS and the second part of movie, Reversible Errors. It has already claimed the household victory for the sweep.
The WB came in fifth with a 1/3 for a repeat of Angel and Superstar, USA, a sort of funhouse mirror image of American Idol in which the worst singers get through to the final.
UPN came in sixth with a .8/2 for One On One and Rock Me Baby.
