Idol Fails to Lift Fox

Fox aired American Idol on Monday and, while the show easily won the key ratings measurements in its time period, the usual halo effect wasn’t there in full force.

Idol didn’t carry the network to a nightly win across all categories like it usually does. Fox won adults 18-49 and 18-34 for the night, while CBS won households, viewers and adults 25-54 with its regular Monday comedy lineup and CSI: Miami. Fox was second in households and viewers and third in adults 25-54.

NBC was second among adults 18-49 with Fear Factor, Las Vegas and Average Joe.

ABC was fourth for the night in households, viewers and adults 18-49 with The Natalie Wood Story.

The WB won the weblet battle across the board with back to back episodes of 7th Heaven. The lead was two-tenths of rating in the key demos. UPN aired its regular Monday comedy slate.

For the night, the Nielsen viewer totals: CBS, 16 million; Fox, 15.1 million; NBC, 13.4 million; ABC, 9.8 million; The WB, 4.6 million; UPN, 3.4 million.