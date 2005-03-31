Idol is Enough For Fox

Fox won only one half-hour of prime time Wednesday night in Nielsen overnight ratings' key 18-49 demo, while ABC won three half-hours and NBC two.

Didn't matter, at least to the order of finish for the night. Fox's half-hour was American Idol, whose 10.5 rating/26 share at 9-9:30 was enough to carry the network to a nightly win in the demo with a 5.4/14 average.

ABC was a competitive second at a 4.7/12, thanks to drama Lost, which recorded a 6.4/18 to win its 8-9 time period handily.

There was a big gap between ABC and third, with NBC charting a 3.1/8. It's top show was Law & Order at 10, which won its time period with a 4.3/12. American Dreams (2.0/6)continued to struggle, beaten solidly by netlet UPN's Next Top Model.

CBS averaged a 2.8/7 on the strength of Yes, Dear (3.5/9) and a repeat of Law & Order: NY (3.3/9), combined with the weakeness of 60 Minutes Wednesday (1.9/5)--also beaten by Next Top Model at 8-9.

UPN was fifth with a 1.6/4, thanks to Model's 2.5/7, which was enough to compensate for a repeat of Kevin Hill, which "valleyed" at a .8. The WB was looking small with a 1.3/3 for back-to-back repeats of Smallville.