Idol Enlisted in War Effort

Now that Fox is done using American Idol to knock down the Olympics, it will use the ratings behemoth to try and boost The War at Home. The network said Friday it will program a special episode of the Sunday night comedy following Idol this Tuesday (Feb. 28).

Fox will air a 90-minute Idol featuring the 10 remaining female contestants from 8-9:30, and then air an episode of War at Home at 9:30. The comedy usually runs Sunday nights at 8:30, where it has fared relatively well in young male demos.

War At Home

is from ACME Productions and Warner Bros. Television Productions. It is executive-produced by Mindy Schultheis, Michael Hanel, and Rob Lotterstein.