Idol Down, But Still Knocks Out Competition

The return of American Idol was down in the key 18-49 demo from its 2007 debut, scoring a 13.8/32 in its two-hour premiere vs. a 15.7/36 in its two-hour premiere Jan. 17, 2007, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. But the show still demoloshed the other nets and built audience throughout the night.

Idol still had plenty of power to crush the competition. Fox beat all the other networks combined in prime time, with ABC/CBS/NBC/CW avereraging an 8.5/19 on the night.

And Idol grew every half hour, from an 11.7/30 at 8-8:30 to a 15.3/34 at 9:30-10.