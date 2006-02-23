Idol Crushes Olympians

On another one of those nights when young, hopeful Americans weren't doing much, Olympics-wise, young, hopeful singers were delivering Fox another crushing win in the 18-49 demo.

Fox averaged a whopping 13.4/32 in the demo for another All-Idol night featuring the guys. That's according to Nielsen overnight Fast Affiliate ratings. Fox beat all six other networks combined in both rating and share, and Idol was up from its 12.9 rating/30 the night before for the ladies' showcase.

NBC was a distant second with a 4.5/11 on the night, but should rebound tonight with coverage of the ladies figure skating long program. NBC did win the 10-11 p.m. hour after Idol was idle.

CBS was third with a 2.8/7. It's best-performing show by far was a repeat of CSI: NY at 10 (3.9/10).

ABC was fourth with a 2.6/7, but it too should rebound Thursday night with its Dancing With The Stars dance-off.

Univision recorded a 1.7/4, while The WB and UPN averaged a .7 and .6 rating apiece, respectively, or a 1.3 if you merged the two.

