Idol Controversy Doesn’t Hurt Numbers

The controversy surrounding Fox’s American Idol featuring singers who aren’t amateurs does not seem to be having much of an effect on its ratings. As always, Idol crushed everything in its path on Tuesday night, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate numbers (live plus same day). The show scored a 12.9 rating/32 share in the key 18-49 demo from 8-9.

That strong lead-in helped Fox’s House leave its competition in the dust from 9-10; it earned an 8.8/21 (second in the time slot was CBS’ The Unit, with a 4.5/11). Fox won for the night with a 10.8/26.

CBS was a distant second for the night with a 3.7/9. The Unit was its highest-rated show.

Third for the evening was NBC with a 3.5/9. The series premiere of sitcom Teachers came in third in the 9:30-10 time slot with a 3.3/8. It was only down a bit from its Scrubs lead-in (3.5/8).

ABC came in fourth with a 2.3/6. New sitcom Sons & Daughters continues to get disappointing numbers; it averaged a 1.9/5 for its back-to-back episodes from 9-10.

The WB was fifth for the night with a 1.0/2 with a lineup of reruns (two Gilmore Girls episodes) and UPN was sixth with an 0.8/2 for its rerun slate (Next Top Model and Veronica Mars).