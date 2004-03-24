Idol Beats Combined Nets

Fox gave new meaning to the term "no contest" Tuesday night, winning both households and the 18-49 demo by crushing margins with juggernaut American Idol.

Fox, which stretched Idol to two hours Tuesday to milk every rating point out of its collection of would-be pop stars, reaped a windfall, particularly, in the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demo, where it beat every other network...combined. Fox did an 11.3 rating/29 share, ABC/NBC/CBS/WB/UPN did a 10.5, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

ABC and NBC actually tied for second in the demo, each with a 2.7/7. NBC's best performer was Law & Order, which averaged a 4.2/11. Dragging down the average was its 8-9 sitcom block of Whoopi and Happy Family, which averaged a 1.6/4. Coming in third was CBS with a 2.4/6. It's top-rated show was 48 Hours with a 2.8/8.

UPN more than doubled up The WB, scoring a 1.9/5 for Enterprise and America's Top Model to The WB's .8/2 for Gilmore Girls and High School Reunion.



For the night, the household averages were Fox, 15.5/24; CBS 6.3/10; NBC 5.4/9; ABC 4.9/8; UPN, 3.0/5; and The WB, 1.6/2.