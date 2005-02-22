Idol Adds Monday to Arsenal

Fox added Monday to its growing string (Monday-Wednesday) of American Idol-driven nightly ratings wins.

Fox won the night in the 18-49 demo with a 7.7 rating/18 share, thanks to Idol's 9.8/23 at 8-9 p.m., handily unseating the usual 8-9 time-period winner, Fear Factor, which averaged a 3.6/9.

Fox's 24 also tied CBS for the time-period win at 9-10 with a 5.6/12. CBS got its 5.6/12 from Two and a Half Men and the first half-hour of a special hour-and-a-half episode of CSI Miami.CBS was second for the night with 5.2/12 average on the strength of those two shows.

NBC was third with a 4.6/11, primarily on the strength of Medium's %>$/13 at 10-11.

ABC was fourth with a 3.8/9. Its top show was Supernanny, with a 4.3/10 at 10 p.m.

the WB was fifth with Seventh Heaven (1.8/4) and Everwood (2.1/5). UPN was sixth with a a1.4/3 for One on One, Cuts, Girlfriends and Half & Half.

