Idol , 24 lead Tuesday pack

American Idol: Search for a Superstar and 24 reached record ratings Tuesday night, as Fox

slayed the competition across all of the key ratings categories. It was the season

finale for 24 and the penultimate episode in the current edition of

Idol.

24 posted its highest ratings ever among adults 18 through 49 (6.6/16)

and drew its biggest total audience, as well (14.5 million).

Idol reached the record 30 share it averaged both for last summer's

finale and this year's premiere.

ABC was a distant second for the night among adults 18 through 49 with 8

Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, two episodes of According to Jim (one a repeat),

Less than Perfect and NYPD Blue.

CBS was third in the 18-through-49 demo and second in households and viewers with

JAG and part two of its Hitler: The Rise of Evil miniseries.

NBC picked up the rear with a special, Game Show Moments,

Frasier, Watching Ellie and Dateline.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings: Fox 11.9/18,

CBS 8.4/13, ABC 6.8/11 and NBC 5.9/9.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 8.7/23, ABC 4.0/10, CBS 3.3/9 and NBC 3.0/8.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 6.1/9 (household) with

Gilmore Girls and Smallville, while UPN averaged a 3.8/5 with the

series finale of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the premiere of America's Next Top

Model.