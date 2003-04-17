Idol, 24 fuel Fox Tuesday win
American Idol and 24 did the trick for Fox Tuesday night as the
network easily cruised to ratings victory across the key categories.
NBC -- with a special (The Museum of TV & Radio Special: Great Women
of Television Comedy), Watching Ellie and Dateline -- was
second in the key adult demos, just ahead of ABC, which aired its regular
Tuesday comedy lineup and NYPD Blue.
CBS was second in households and fourth in the demos with its drama lineup
(JAG, Guardian, Judging Amy).
For the night, Nielsen fast affiliate numbers, households: Fox, 9.4 rating/15
share; CBS, 7.3/12; NBC, 7.0/11; ABC, 5.3/9.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox, 7.9/19; NBC, 3.3/9; ABC, 3.2/9; CBS, 2.3/6.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.