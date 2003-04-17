Idol, 24 fuel Fox Tuesday win

American Idol and 24 did the trick for Fox Tuesday night as the

network easily cruised to ratings victory across the key categories.

NBC -- with a special (The Museum of TV & Radio Special: Great Women

of Television Comedy), Watching Ellie and Dateline -- was

second in the key adult demos, just ahead of ABC, which aired its regular

Tuesday comedy lineup and NYPD Blue.

CBS was second in households and fourth in the demos with its drama lineup

(JAG, Guardian, Judging Amy).

For the night, Nielsen fast affiliate numbers, households: Fox, 9.4 rating/15

share; CBS, 7.3/12; NBC, 7.0/11; ABC, 5.3/9.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox, 7.9/19; NBC, 3.3/9; ABC, 3.2/9; CBS, 2.3/6.