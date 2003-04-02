Idol , 24 boost Fox on Tuesday

Fox won the Tuesday-night ratings battle across the board with American

Idol: Search for a Superstar and 24.

The network was first in all of the key ratings categories for the night.

CBS was second in households but fourth in the key adult demos with its

regular Tuesday lineup (JAG, The Guardian, Judging

Amy).

ABC was second in the adult demos and third in households with comedies from

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and a Barbara Walters Special. The network's new

sitcom, Lost at Home, debuted at 9:30 p.m. and finished second among

adults 18 through 49 and third in households.

NBC was fourth for the night in households and third in the demos with a

special on the Three Stooges, Frasier, A.U.S.A. and

Dateline.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings:

Fox 10.0/15, CBS 8.3/13, ABC 5.8/9 and NBC 5.5/9.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 7.9/20, ABC 3.6/8, NBC 3.2/8 and CBS 2.7/7.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a

3.0/4 (household) with repeats of Gilmore Girls and Smallville,

while UPN averaged a 2.1/3 with Buffy the Vampire Slayer,

Girlfriends and Half & Half.