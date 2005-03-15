Idle Idol Proves Eye Opening

With American Idol down to two episodes per week (Tuesday and Wednesday), Monday suddenly becomes a horse race.

The winning horse last night (March 14) was NBC, which averaged a 4.8 rating/12 share in Nielsen overnight numbers in the key 18-49 demo. Its top performer was Medium, which averaged a 5.6/15 at 10 p.m.

Fox managed a second-place finish even without Idol, averaging a 4.5/11 thanks to 24, which averaged a 4.9/12 to win its 9-10 p.m. time period and a strong performance from Nanny 911 at 8-9, which tied NBC's Fear Factor for the time period win.

CBS was third with a 4.0/10 for an all-repeat lineup; ABC was fourth with a 2.9/7 for originals of How'd They Do That and Extreme Makeover, plus a repeat of Supernanny.

UPN (1.3/2) just barely edged out The WB (1.2/2) with repeats of One on One, Girlfriends and Half & Half and a new Cuts. The WB offered up a repeat of Seventh Heaven and a new Summerland.

