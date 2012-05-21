Idaho Station KXTF and Fox Part Ways

Fox affiliate KXTF, located in Twin Falls, Idaho, is splitting with the Fox network over network compensation. The divorce is final July 1.

KXTF is part of Intermountain West Communications. KXTF general manager Shelley Goings said in a release that the network's affiliation demands exceed what KXTF can afford to pay to be part of the Fox affiliates body.

Fox confirmed KXTF's departure, and said the network had not made a decision on a new partner in Twin Falls. One Twin Falls TV insider said the affiliation may go to a subchannel of KMVT; KMVT General Manager Chris Pruitt said he could not confirm that at this time.

KXTF becomes part of a growing group of former Fox affiliates, including Nexstar's former KSFX (now KOZL) Springfield (Mo.) and WFFT Ft. Wayne, and Block Communications' KTRV Boise, that parted ways with the net over affiliation demands.