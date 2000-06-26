ICTV garners $87M investment

ICTV has announced an $87 million investment by a number of companies, including ACTV, Adelphia, Liberty Digital, Motorola, Open TV, Shaw Communications and TV Guide. Lauder Partners, an early-stage investor, also increased its investment.

"The ICTV system can deliver a compelling array of new interactive services to virtually all of an MSO's digital households," says Adelphia CFO Jim Brown. "Its centralized approach offers a combination of advanced content delivery power, limited capital outlays and a low-cost approach to technology migration. And its open systems approach is a real plus for MSOs that seek flexibility in their broadband architecture."