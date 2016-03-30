Icon Network Announces Four New Series, Global Expansion

Icon Network unveiled plans for new programming and global expansion Wednesday.

The slate of series includes #Lifestyle Goals with Promise Phan, Beauty Newbies, 5 Uses and a video diary that follows Icon's creative lead Michelle Phan in Vietnam.

The Endemol Shine Beyond digital net also aims to expand its brand globally, including launching across Asia, by the end of 2016.

"From the very beginning, Icon has blazed its own trail, serving as the fastest-growing premium lifestyle network in the world,” said Michelle Phan. “By kicking things off with new fresh original programming and international expansion, I'm thrilled to help strengthen our global reach and support more content creators everywhere."

Additionally, Icon, which launched March 31, 2015 in the U.S. and U.K., will debut a series of beauty, fashion and fitness collaborations in the coming months.