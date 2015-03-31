Endemol Launching Streaming Net With YouTube Star Phan

Endemol Beyond and YouTube star Michelle Phan are launching what they called the first worldwide premium lifestyle network online.

The network, called Icon, will carry new original series and content from digital influencers and lifestyle experts who collectively have registered more than 2.4 billion views on YouTube. Icon rolls out Tuesday in the U.S. and the U.K. It will launch in Western Europe and Asia in the summer and fall.

In addition to YouTube, Icon will be available through outlets including Dailymotion, Roku, Pluto TV, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Pinterest and Tumblr. Icon content is also being syndicated via AOL and Scripps Networks Interactive’s Ulive online lifestyle network.

“Last year Endemol Shine successfully developed the world’s first premium content network with Endemol Beyond, which has given us the perfect foundation for the launch of Icon, the first global premium lifestyle network,” Charlie Corwin and Cris Abrego, co-chairmen and co-CEOs, Endemol Shine North America, said in a statement. “With the creative vision of Michelle Phan, an extraordinary collection of lifestyle talent and the worldwide reach of Endemol Beyond, Icon is poised to make an immediate impact on the worldwide digital landscape.”

Original new series set to debut on ICON include:

• Pretty Little Pranksters: Celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg and her team of pranksters, surprise a mix of celebrities and digital dignitaries with things one just doesn’t expect to happen during a makeover.

• Trash to Fab: Ann Le of AnneorShine breathes new life into items headed for the dumpster in this DIY make-over series.

• Fascinating Women: Charis Lincoln (CharismaStarTV) leads this comedic history lesson on the ground-breaking women whose achievements paved the way for today’s opportunities.

• The FAQs: An advice show for the digital age, featuring commentary, tips and experiences from digital celebrities and rising stars where ICON influencers engage with the audience to give answers on just about anything.

• She’s Gotta Have It: What if you had lipstick that didn’t smudge or nail polish that won’t crack? Promise Phan and today’s leading digital lifestyle stars empower millennials to solve 100 of their beauty, makeup and fashion problems with fun, never-before-seen products.

• Skinside Out: Eat your way to better skin, with easy recipes and skin care treats that you can make in your own kitchen. Holistic skin expert Anisa Noor teaches the food prescription to great skin. • Everyday LUXE: This style-logue series hosted by luxury beauty expert Rae from The Raeviewer, travels the world in search of luxury in everyday life (Launching in June).

• Decade Beauty: Charis Lincoln of CharismaStarTV explores iconic beauty looks from each decade (Launching in September).

“I am first a creator, but my ongoing objective is to leverage my personal success, to help mentor new and existing talent, and further help them achieve their goals, said Phan, who was featured in YouTube’s advertising last year. “Endemol Beyond shares this vision, and together, we will drive the future of original content for generations to come.”

Endemol Beyond plans to announce more Icon talent and content during the NewFronts in New York on May 7.