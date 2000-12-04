Icebox heats up Fox

Icebox, a Web site offering original, Web-based animated content, has hit the mother lode with a licensing deal with Fox Broadcasting for its Zombie College series. Plans call for the series to be developed into a live-action, half-hour pilot for the 2001-02 season. It's the first series both created for and premiering on the Internet to be purchased by one of the four major U.S. television networks. It also marks the second off-line deal for Icebox; Starship Regulars was licensed to Showtime Networks also to be produced as a live-action half-hour series.