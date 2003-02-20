Ice takes out tower, power

Severe ice storms took down the tower at one Charleston-Huntington, W. Va.,

station and knocked out the power at another.

No one was injured when the WVAH-TV tower went down, news director Terry Cole

said, adding that his station's engineers had been on site only minutes

before.

Cole said huge chunks of "football-size" ice could be seen around the tower's

wreckage.

The Fox affiliate, with the help of Charter Communications INc., managed to restore service

to cable viewers through fiber optic and microwave links, and Cole said station

owner Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. "will do everything we can" to restore full service as soon as

possible.

WHCP(TV), located in Portsmouth, Ohio, but in the Charleston-Huntington

market, lost its signal in the storm, although it was not clear at press time what

the problem was.

The station said it will find a way to air The WB Television Network and UPN programming viewers

missed during the down time.