Ice takes out tower, power
Severe ice storms took down the tower at one Charleston-Huntington, W. Va.,
station and knocked out the power at another.
No one was injured when the WVAH-TV tower went down, news director Terry Cole
said, adding that his station's engineers had been on site only minutes
before.
Cole said huge chunks of "football-size" ice could be seen around the tower's
wreckage.
The Fox affiliate, with the help of Charter Communications INc., managed to restore service
to cable viewers through fiber optic and microwave links, and Cole said station
owner Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. "will do everything we can" to restore full service as soon as
possible.
WHCP(TV), located in Portsmouth, Ohio, but in the Charleston-Huntington
market, lost its signal in the storm, although it was not clear at press time what
the problem was.
The station said it will find a way to air The WB Television Network and UPN programming viewers
missed during the down time.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.