IBS taps CFNs YouDecide site
Internet Broadcasting Systems will use the Consumer Financial Network's YouDecide.com Web site as exclusive provider of comparison quotes for insurance, loans and personal finance across the IBS national network of local-TV Web sites.
IBS is launching local Web sites in 42 markets in partnership with Hearst-Argyle Television and Post-Newsweek Stations, as well as in Canada with the CanWest Global network.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.