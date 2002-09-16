IBOC rules due in early fall

The Federal Communications Commission will implement the rules for digital

radio in early fall, a top aide to chairman Michael Powell said Friday.

"We are anticipating action on that very soon," Susan Eid, Powell's media

advisor, told executives attending the Washington, D.C., conference of the National

Association of Black Owned Broadcasters.

The commission is virtually certain to select a technology know as in-band,

on-channel, which allows stations to introduce a digital signal simultaneously

and on the same frequency as their analog signals. The technology is controlled

by Investors in iBiquity Digital Corp., which is owned by ABC, Clear Channel

Worldwide, Viacom Inc., Harris Corp., Lucent Technologies and Texas Instruments Inc.

Separately, the National Radio Systems Committee, the industry's

standard-setting body, announced that it would begin setting voluntary protocols for IBOC

broadcasts. At least one major bug must be eliminated. So far, IBOC AM does not

work at night because of "skywave," a near-vertical wave that is created when

radio signals from 50-kilowatt AM clear-channel radio stations bounce off the

stratosphere. While that technical problem is being worked out, broadcasters

have asked the FCC to authorize IBOC AM for daytime use.