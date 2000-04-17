IBM managing assets of ET

IBM is working with Paramount Domestic Television's Entertainment Tonight to create comprehensive digital asset management that will aid the show's daily production.

IBM plans to assist ET in transferring its current analog tape archive to a fully digitized collection that will include descriptive information about the video footage to enable easy search and retrieval capabilities.

IBM will digitize, catalog, store and retrieve ET's video archive of nearly 20 years of footage and more than 100,000 hours, plus the hours added each week. The solution will also provide ET producers with low-resolution video browsing.