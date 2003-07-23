Trending

IBM to be digital playmaker for NFL

By

IBM Corp. and the National Football League have struck a three-year deal
that makes IBM the official information-technology company of the league.

IBM will help the NFL to create a next-generation digital platform that will,
among other things, allow "broadcasters and partners to access and distribute
the NFL’s digital content in a controlled and secure environment."

In exchange, IBM will get to use the NFL and Super Bowl
logos in its advertising and marketing and will have a 'prominent presence' on
NFL.com (www.nfl.com
) and in
the NFL Sunday Ticket out-of-market package on DirecTV Inc.

IBM will also be a charter advertiser on The NFL
Channel, the new cable channel that launches Nov. 4.