IBM to be digital playmaker for NFL

IBM Corp. and the National Football League have struck a three-year deal

that makes IBM the official information-technology company of the league.

IBM will help the NFL to create a next-generation digital platform that will,

among other things, allow "broadcasters and partners to access and distribute

the NFL’s digital content in a controlled and secure environment."

In exchange, IBM will get to use the NFL and Super Bowl

logos in its advertising and marketing and will have a 'prominent presence' on

NFL.com (www.nfl.com

) and in

the NFL Sunday Ticket out-of-market package on DirecTV Inc.

IBM will also be a charter advertiser on The NFL

Channel, the new cable channel that launches Nov. 4.