iBlast tests EAS

IBlast will begin pilot-testing a local emergency alert system as part of its national datacasting service. The first of several iBlast public-service initiatives, the iBlast Emergency Data Broadcast Service (EDBS) taps the capabilities of the national Emergency Alert System (EAS) to deliver messages to iBlast users through PCs and other receiving devices. Digitally enabled iBlast partner stations in five stations will have the opportunity to test EDBS.