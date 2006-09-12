IBC NEWS : Telestream Bears Fruits of Popwire Acquisition

Telestream, the Nevada City, Calif. firm that makes popular video transcoding products such as FlipFactory and Flip4Mac, was at IBC showing new Mac-based production tools that are a direct result of its acquisition last month of Swedish encoding manufacturer Popwire.

“It’s been a full-court press for 38 days,” says Telestream CEO Dan Castles of the company’s product development push for IBC.

Telestream’s new product, the Episode Series, is aimed at higher-end “craft encoding” on the Mac, says Castles. The product is a scalable suite of desktop applications and server-based workgroup solutions aimed at re-purposing content for multiple distribution channels, including IPTV, the Web and mobile devices.

Episode, which sells for $395, is a powerful desktop media encoding application; Episode Pro ($895) adds advanced professional formats, unlimited batch processing and scalability to Episode Workgroup, a server-based solution for high-volume job processing. Other Episode products include Episode Ingest, which captures VTR-based or streaming content and converts it to several digital formats.

Telestream was also demonstrating products for the mobile video market in conjunction with U.K.-based Mobix Interactive, which has chosen to use Telestream’s FlipFactory Mobile transcoding application for its Shoot ‘n’ Share solution. Shoot ‘n’ Share is a personal mobile delivery application that sits on mobile phones, enabling users to send text, photos and video. FlipFactory Mobile automates the transcoding of video to numerous file formats for Shoot ‘n’ Share users.