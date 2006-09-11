IBC NEWS: JVC Targets Europe With New HDV Camera

Japanese camera manufacturer JVC has introduced a new version of its “ProHD” HDV-format camcorder aimed squarely at the European market.

The new model, the GY-HD251, supports 720-line-progressive pictures at the 50 Hz (720p/50) and 25 Hz (720p/25) frame rates as well as 1080-line-interlace HD at 50 Hz (1080i/50). It is due to begin shipping in October for 9,400 euros.

JVC’s Semir Nouri, product manager for Europe, says the popularity of JVC’s first HDV camera, the GY-HD100, surpassed “our wildest dreams.” He is equally optimistic about the prospects for the newest ProHD model, noting that major nonlinear editing vendors have agreed to support 720p editing at the 25 and 50 Hz frame rates. Executives from Adobe, Matrox [which makes an accelerator board for the Adobe system), Avid and Canopus were on hand to express their support for the new JVC camera; Apple has also agreed to make its Final Cut Pro editing system support 720p/25 and 720p/50 production.

The first adopters of the ProHD cameras in Europe have been independent filmmakers and film schools looking to produce films on a tight budget, says Nouri. They like the film-like look achieved with JVC’s progressive recording, and a special feature that defocuses the background of a shot. European broadcasters have also expressed interest in usingProHD, says Nouri, as a small camera for ENG use or a spare camera on higher-end HD productions.

At IBC, JVC is also showing a new wireless HD transmitter/receiver system for its ProHD cameras that it developed in conjunction with transmission supplier Tandberg. The system, which costs 20,000 euros, mounts on a standard camera battery and can support wireless HD transmission at distances up to 2 kilometers.