IBC News: Ikegami, InPhase Partner on NG Storage

Camera manufacturer Ikegami is teaming with Longmont, Colo.-based InPhase Technologies to provide an innovative archiving solution for users of its disk-based Editcam camcorders.

The Japanese company has signed an OEM (original equipment manufacturer) agreement with InPhase to sell its high-capacity holographic data-archiving systems under the Ikegami name. InPhase has developed a laser-recording technology that can transfer video onto a 300-GB, clear optical disk at a transfer rate of 160 Mbps and store roughly 35 hours of broadcast-quality video. The system is currently being tested by Pappas Telecasting and Turner, and CBS and NBC have also expressed interested in the technology, says InPhase VP of marketing Liz Murphy.

The initial product resulting from the Ikegami/InPhase agreement will be an Ikegami-branded 300GB external holographic drive associated with a PC that is designed to be a cost-effective, tapeless solution for archiving large video files finished on nonlinear editing systems and acquired with Editcam and Editcam HD tapeless camcorders. EditCam users, who will continue to use disk or solid-state storage for acquisition, will be able to port content to the InPhase discs via a Firewire or FTP connection.

“They’ll basically be using it as data dump,” says Murphy, who is demonstrating the holographic drive at IBC.

Each InPhase optical disc is enclosed in a rectangular cartridge that slides into the holographic drive, which will sell for around $15,000. The optical disc itself doesn’t move at all while it is being read by the drive, which is a selling point with broadcasters, says Murphy.

InPhase says that storage costs for its holographic discs equate to about 50 cents per gigabyte. But the major appeal of the technology goes beyond pricing issues, says Murphy.

“It’s not tape.”

Harmonic snags satellite, telco deals

Video encoding and infrastructure supplier Harmonic has won a deal from Telenor Satellite Broadcasting to provide the Norwegian satellite operator with IP-based satellite uplinks using a range of Harmonic encoding products, including its DiviCom Electra 5000 MPEG-2 encoders, DiviTrackIP distributed statistical multiplexing and ProStream 1000 digital splicing technology.

Telenor, which through subsidiary Canal Digital broadcasts over 200 channels over one million Norwegian households, also signed a frame purchase agreement for future sales of Harmonic products.

Harmonic displayed its newest MPEG-4 AVC standard- and high-definition encoders at IBC, as well as the ProStream 2000 MPEG-4 splicer, showing four 1080i HD channels compressed in a 25 Mb/s stat-mux group.

The Sunnyvale, Calif.-based company, which recently acquired video-on-demand firm Entone to broaden its cable and telco offerings, also announced that is supplying MPEG-4 AVC encoders to German telco T-Com Germany (part of Deutsch Telecom) for its fledgling IPTV video service, and FLXLink optical transmission gear to Maygar Telekom for delivering high-speed data to multiple dwelling units (MDUs) in Hungary.