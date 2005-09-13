IBC Attendance Up 5%
Attendance at this year's International Broadcasting Convention topped 41,200 by Monday afternoon, a 5% gain compared to last year. The broadcast, cable and telephony technology show is held each September in Amsterdam.
IBC also said the conference will remain in Amsterdam through 2007, thanks to a deal with the city that will freeze hotel rates during the exhibition for the next two years.
