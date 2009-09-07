IBC 2009: Panasonic Bows P2Studio System

As promised, Panasonic has introduced a new add-on system for its popular P2

HD solid-state camcorders that will allow them to be repurposed for studio use,

creating a low-cost way for local stations to launch HDTV newscasts. Panasonic

first talked about the system in February, when it introduced its $10,700

AG-HPX300 camcorder.

Panasonic's new Camcorder Studio System will be available

in October. It will work with the AG-HPX300 as well as the full range of P2 HD

and DVCPRO HD camcorders. The system includes a compact digital base station, a

camera adapter, extension control unit and a viewfinder interface box. It is

capable of high-quality digital signal transmission at up to 328 feet, full

remote camera control and a range of professional features, such as return

images, tally signals, mic signals and genlock signals.

The system will be available in four packages: 300 Studio

($9,900), which is suitable for the HPX300 and other camcorders on which a

camera monitor is used for the viewfinder and includes the camera studio

adapter, base station and remote control; P2 Studio ($10,898), which adds a

viewfinder adapter for on-shoulder applications; and the 300 Studio Plus and P2

Studio Plus packages ($12,080 and $13,078, respectively).