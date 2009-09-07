IBC 2009: OmniBus Upgrades iTX For Internet TV

Automation supplier OmniBus Systems has added new Internet TV and streaming capabilities

to iTX, its software-driven, IT-based product. iTX runs on off-the-shelf

computer hardware and combines multiple functions, including video server,

automation, graphics device and logo inserter, into one system.

Making its debut at IBC, iTX Version 1.3 is designed as

an Internet TV platform, either as a standalone operation or an extension of

traditional channels. It will manage requirements such as substituting

different advertisements on Internet TV channels, or replacing graphic elements

that may need to be displayed differently on computer screens.

iTX already supports compressed video-file formats such

as MPEG-2, MPEG-4 (H.264), DV25/50 and Windows Media as well as "wrapped"

formats such as MXF and QuickTime. It allows HD, SD and lower bitrates to be

mixed within a single schedule and automatically up- or downconverted.