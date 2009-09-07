IBC 2009: Omneon Touts New Integration With Telestream

Video server and storage vendor Omneon says it has fully integrated its

MediaGrid active storage system with Telestream's Pipeline hardware-based video

ingest device to provide fast access to content for breaking news and sports

highlight production.

With the new integration through an API (application

program interface), Pipeline allow direct ingest of content to Omneon MediaGrid

storage. MediaGrid then allows the content to be edited immediately with Apple's

Final Cut Pro editing system, even while an ingest session is still in

progress.

Pipeline's video capture capability encodes SD and HD media

in mezzanine compression formats such as Panasonic's DVCPRO HD, Apple's ProRes

4:2:2 and Avid's DNxHD directly into the Omneon MediaGrid platform for

immediate editing.

At IBC, Omenon will show direct ingest to the MediaGrid

system and the edit-while-ingest workflow for Final Cut Pro, as well as DNxHD

encoding for direct ingest to Avid editors.