IBC 2009: Omneon Touts New Integration With Telestream
By Glen Dickson
Video server and storage vendor Omneon says it has fully integrated its
MediaGrid active storage system with Telestream's Pipeline hardware-based video
ingest device to provide fast access to content for breaking news and sports
highlight production.
With the new integration through an API (application
program interface), Pipeline allow direct ingest of content to Omneon MediaGrid
storage. MediaGrid then allows the content to be edited immediately with Apple's
Final Cut Pro editing system, even while an ingest session is still in
progress.
Pipeline's video capture capability encodes SD and HD media
in mezzanine compression formats such as Panasonic's DVCPRO HD, Apple's ProRes
4:2:2 and Avid's DNxHD directly into the Omneon MediaGrid platform for
immediate editing.
At IBC, Omenon will show direct ingest to the MediaGrid
system and the edit-while-ingest workflow for Final Cut Pro, as well as DNxHD
encoding for direct ingest to Avid editors.
