IBC 2009: Miranda Unveils Compact Router

Miranda, which acquired routing specialist NVision last December, is

launching at IBC a small 3-gigabit-per-second HD/SD router, the NVision Compact

CQX 16x2. Miranda says the new product features Clean and Quiet output

technology for performing seamless video and audio transitions.

The Compact CQX router features two separate emergency

bypass inputs to guarantee signal passage even in the event of a power outage,

making it suitable for disaster recovery backup and bypass-master-control

applications, or as a low-cost alternative to a master control system. It can

operate as a standalone unit or be driven by an external control system.

The router offers support for either a multiple-line or

frame buffer, and can use the buffer to realign sources that have nearly a full

frame of offset without noticeable audio or video defects, according to Miranda.