IBC 2009: Miranda Unveils Compact Router
By Glen Dickson
Miranda, which acquired routing specialist NVision last December, is
launching at IBC a small 3-gigabit-per-second HD/SD router, the NVision Compact
CQX 16x2. Miranda says the new product features Clean and Quiet output
technology for performing seamless video and audio transitions.
The Compact CQX router features two separate emergency
bypass inputs to guarantee signal passage even in the event of a power outage,
making it suitable for disaster recovery backup and bypass-master-control
applications, or as a low-cost alternative to a master control system. It can
operate as a standalone unit or be driven by an external control system.
The router offers support for either a multiple-line or
frame buffer, and can use the buffer to realign sources that have nearly a full
frame of offset without noticeable audio or video defects, according to Miranda.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.