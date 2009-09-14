IBC 2009: Miranda Bows Compact Multiviewer

IBC Amsterdam 2009: Complete Coverage of the IBC Show

Infrastructure and routing supplier Miranda Technologies introduced at IBC a new multiviewer, the Kaleido-Modular, which represents a significant reduction in space and power requirements. The product is capable of delivering up to 20 multi-viewer outputs per 3RU (rack unit) frame, consuming only 300 Watts in total, and is designed for applications where space is at a premium, such as a mobile production truck.

While high-end multiviewers like Miranda's Kaleido-X use purpose-built hardware, the Kaleido-Modular is based on Miranda's modular Densite infrastructure frames, which can be loaded with different cards to perform a range of signal processing and distribution functions, including video playback, channel branding, and routing. However, it uses the same scaling technology as the Kaleido-X processor to delivery high picture quality.

"With Kaleido-Modular, we've moved from closed boxes to the open Densite frame," explains Miranda SVP Marco Lopez.

The card-based design allows each module to provide eight 3Gbps/HD/SD video inputs (with 3D support), and two multi-viewer outputs. Each multi-viewer module can be configured to provide either dual quad-split outputs, or a single multi-viewer output which can display up to eight pictures.

Up to 10 multi-viewer modules can be housed in a 3RU Densite 3 frame, which weighs just 19 lbs. when fully populated. Kaleido-Modular cards can also be installed in a 3RU Densite 3 frame alongside any of the other modules in the Densite range, which includes signal processors, DAs, switches, monitoring probes, IRDs, and channel branding processors.

Kaleido-Modular also integrates with Miranda' NVision routers, as well as third-party routing products, to allow expansion up to 1152 video inputs and up to 288 multi-viewer outputs. Combined routing and multi-viewer systems can be controlled using one or more Miranda RCP-200 remote control panels, which feature a graphical user interface with two touch-screen displays.