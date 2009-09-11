IBC 2009: Intelsat Nets International Deals

IBC Amsterdam 2009: Complete Coverage of the IBC Show

Satellite giant Intelsat announced three new capacity deals at the IBC show covering both full-time and occasional-use applications.

Telefónica Servicios Audiovisuales Madrid (TSA Madrid), the broadcast unit of Spanish telco Telefónica, signed a multi-year contract for capacity on the Intelsat 905 satellite (IS-905), located at 335.5º E. TSA will use the space segment will to deliver 11 channels of content from pay-TV programmer Teuve throughout the Iberian Peninsula and the Canary Islands.

Mexican broadcaster Televisa has contracted for expanded international distribution of Televisa's pay-TV programming to Europe using the Intelsat 905 satellite and Intelsat's teleport in Fuchsttadt, Germany, for turnaround services of its content. Televisa has also secured additional capacity for the Latin American cable TV market via the Intelsat 11 satellite, located at 317º E, which it will use to deliver new cable channels, and for domestic distribution with supplemental capacity on the Galaxy 16 satellite, located at 99º W.

Finally, France Telecom subsidiary and transmission services provider GlobeCast has signed a multi-year deal for occasional use capacity across Intelsat's entire satellite fleet. GlobeCast will use the new capacity to handle distribution of live sports, breaking news and special events for its customers, with a particular eye toward expanding its HD services.

On the U.S. front, Intelsat is currently in the process of creating expanded fiber links between its hubs in New York and Los Angeles and its teleports in Ellenwood, Ga., Hagerstown, Md., and Napa and Riverside, Calif., to better support high-bit-rate contribution applications. That project should be completed over the next six months, says Peter Ostapuik, regional VP for Intelsat.