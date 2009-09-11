IBC 2009: Chyron Snags Sky News Sales

IBC Amsterdam 2009: Complete Coverage of the IBC Show

Chyron announced at IBC a deal with U.K. satellite programmer Sky News, which is buying 11 new HyperX graphics systems to support the launch of Sky News HD in 2010.

The HyperX systems will be used in conjunction with Chyron's Camio Cluster server and Order Management System (OMS), and will be operational throughout the Sky News Channel architecture and full-frame graphics.

"Chyron offered us the most comprehensive combination of design capability coupled with the flexibility in design and playout stages to cope with the high demands Sky News has for speed to air and adaptability of its primary platform," said Sky News creative director Simon Buglione in a statement.

Chyron COO Kevin Prince said the rollout of Axis, Chyron's Internet-based graphic system, is progressing well among the Fox station group. Fox's initial timeline for the Axis project had deployment extending into next year, says Prince, but after successful deployments at the first three stations Fox has accelerated the timetable and should have Axis deployed across all of its stations by the end of the year.

"The savings that they've made are significant enough that they can't walk away from it," said Prince, who acknowledges that much of the savings is due to reductions in headcount across the stations.

Prince said that Chyron is in discussions with several other large broadcasters about deploying Axis. He added that at IBC the company has been engaged in "interesting conversations" with other vendors about working together to integrate their technology with the Internet-based Axis system.

"It's been an excellent show this year to work on what your allegiances and alliances are," said Prince.