IBC 2009: Adobe Wins Big Deal from Hearst Television

IBC Amsterdam 2009:

Adobe, whose Flash streaming technology powers the bulk of Web video, announced a major win in the broadcast market at IBC based on its editing software.

Hearst Television has tapped the company to develop a tapeless editing system for its 25 stations based on Adobe's Premiere Pro CS4 software. Hearst Television and Adobe will work to integrate the Adobe editing software with AP's ENPS, Hearst's newsroom control system, ENPS, to allow editors to seamlessly edit and deliver finished news packages back to ENPS. The Adobe software offers native support for a variety of acquisition formats, including Sony XDCAM EX and Panasonic P2, without requiring transcoding or rewrapping files.

"Adobe's powerful and comprehensive suite of creative tools has been invaluable to the success of our stations," said Heart Television VP of engineering Marty Faubell in a statement. "Adobe is working on tapeless workflows rich in metadata that will enhance content management and delivery to all of our platforms."

Also at IBC, Adobe showed Adobe Story, the online and offline collaborative script development tool it first unveiled at NAB. The Adobe Story software, which is available for public preview at the Adobe Labs Website, automatically turns content in scripts, such as scene location, into relevant metadata that can be used by Adobe's editing systems to improve the efficiency of capturing clips and editing footage.